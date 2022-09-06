Anyone trying to draw wedge between public, armed forces not friend of Pakistan: PM

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting of federal cabinet.

06 September,2022 01:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that those trying to draw a wedge between masses and armed forces of the country are not loyal to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting of federal cabinet to discuss future strategy over PTI Chief Imran Khan’s anti-army statements. Interior Minister briefed the cabinet over possible legal action that could be initiated against the former premier Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, while reacting to the statement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the attempt to make the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army controversial is regrettable.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ISPR said that the attempt to make the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army controversial at a critical time is very regrettable. "Pakistan Army is sacrificing lives every day for the security and safety of the nation," it said.

At his rally in Faisalabad on Sunday, the PTI Chief alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari wanted to appoint the army chief of their choice because if a "strong and patriotic army chief" is appointed, they would be questioned about their loot.

The statement further said there is deep anger in the Pakistan Army over the defamatory and extremely unnecessary statement. The attempt to make the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army controversial at a critical time is very sad.

"It is neither in the interest of Pakistan nor in the interest of the Pakistan Army to make the method of appointment of the Army Chief controversial, adding that the Pakistan Army is committed to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the ISPR added.