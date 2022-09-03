OCAS launched for annual intermediate admissions

03 September,2022 11:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Online College Admission System (OCAS) has been launched for annual intermediate admissions, online applications for admission in more than 800 government colleges of Punjab have been started under the system OCAS.

Online college admission system has been launched for annual intermediate admissions for the convenience of students. The system was launched by Special Secretary Higher Education Naeem Ghaus. More than 800 government colleges in Punjab under the system.

The web portal has been developed by the Higher Education Department Punjab and The Punjab IT Board. From the web portal, students can apply to selected government colleges sitting at home. Due to the system, now others to apply for admissions.

Admission application can be made at www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also download the prospectus of government colleges free of cost from the portal. Students also visit the helpline 20-20-11-111-042 for more details or guidance.