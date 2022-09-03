PM thanks President Xi for assistance of RMB 400 mln for flood affectees

03 September,2022 08:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for a assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.



Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz penned that "Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for the Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from an initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan."

"This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much-needed relief to the people," he added.

