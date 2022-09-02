Flood affectees won't be left alone: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Flood affectees won't be left alone: PM Shehbaz

Flood affectees won’t be left alone, says PM Shehbaz

02 September,2022 07:14 pm

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that no compromise would be made on transparency even if he gets killed and the flood affectees will never be left alone at any cost.

Speaking to the flood affectees in Ghizar, the prime minister said that flood-stricken people that government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

He said government is making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

“Whole country is grieved over the devastation caused by the floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other districts,” the PM said and added the devastation caused by the floodwaters in the whole of Pakistan is unprecedented.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to pay compensation of one million rupees each for those families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also distributed cheques among flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of eight hundred thousand rupees each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and five hundred thousand rupees each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

PM announces Rs 100m for rehabilitation

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizar district badly affected by the flash floods.

The prime minister, during his visit to the village, was told in a briefing that the floods had killed 17 people and damaged 249 houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to pay compensation of Rs 1 million each for the families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe. Moreover, he also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

In an interaction with the affected villagers, the prime minister assured the flood-stricken people that the government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

The prime minister expressed condolence over the loss of lives and properties and assured the victims of the government’s all-out support for their relief and rehabilitation.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of Rs0.8 million each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and Rs 0.5 million each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant Fahad Hussain and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.