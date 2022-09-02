SC fixes hearing on plea against Imran over anti-institutes speeches

Pakistan Pakistan SC fixes hearing on plea against Imran over anti-institutes speeches

SC fixes hearing on plea against Imran over anti-institutes speeches

02 September,2022 12:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Chief Justice on Friday fixed the petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari for hearing in the Supreme Court (SC) over speeches against the state institutions.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a bench to hear the petition related to anti-institutes speeches.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi will hear the case on September 8.

In this regard, the Registrar Office of Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the petitioner Qausain Faisal.

