Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Light rain-wind and thundershower may occur at isolated places in upper KP, GB and other parts.

02 September,2022 08:20 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind and thundershower may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit sixteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu and Baramulla, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Annatnag and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.