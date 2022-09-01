Those who ‘minus’ Imran are now rejected: CM Elahi

Pakistan Pakistan Those who ‘minus’ Imran are now rejected: CM Elahi

Those who ‘minus’ Imran are now rejected: CM Elahi

01 September,2022 10:50 pm

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that those who ‘minus’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan have been rejected.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi visited Zahoor Elahi Stadium and reviewed the arrangements for tomorrow’s rally of PTI. On this occasion, Provincial Interior Minister Hashim Dogar, MNA Hussain Elahi and Musa Elahi were also present, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi directed to ensure the best arrangements for tomorrow’s public meeting.

The Chief Minister said that tomorrow’s meeting will be the biggest in the history of Gujrat, adding that it is heartening to see the enthusiasm of the people of Gujrat. While claiming that PTI’s tomorrow rally will create history tomorrow, CM Elahi said that Pakistani politics is incomplete without Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Moonis Elahi said that he is with Imran Khan and will stand by him.

