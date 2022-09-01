Prohibited funding case: FIA sends fourth notice to Asad Qaiser

01 September,2022 10:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday sent a fourth notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and summoned him on September 5 in the prohibited funding case.



The FIA started an investigation against Asad Qaiser after his two accounts were revealed in the PTI prohibited funding case while he had been summoned on September 6 at 11am.



FIA had earlier issued notices to Asad Qaiser on August 11, 18, and 29, but he did not appear.