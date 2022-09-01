Pakistan conveys strong demarche to India on Geelani's 1st death anniversary

01 September,2022 06:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has conveyed a strong demarche to India and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on the first Anniversary of Martyrdom of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said Pakistan joins the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control in paying tribute to iconic Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the first anniversary of his martyrdom today.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani breathed his last in long-drawn illegal Indian custody on this day last year.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong demarche was made over India’s continued obstinacy and refusal to accept Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s right to a burial in accordance with his will.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was conveyed Pakistan’s deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s demise in Indian custody, the Government of India had persisted in its intransigence and denied him a dignified burial in the “Cemetery of Martyrs” as per his desire.

More ominously, Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to the revered leader at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried by the Indian occupation forces in the absence of his family and followers.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was urged to convey to the Government of India that the mortal remains of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani must be interred at the “Cemetery of Martyrs” as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to the great leader.

The Foreign Office said that Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, is unparalleled.