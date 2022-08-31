Govt to conduct forensic audit of Shaukat Tarin’s leaked audio

31 August,2022 07:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Wednesday decided to conduct a forensic audit of the alleged leaked audio call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and former federal minister Shaukat Tarin.

Speaking to the media, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar said that a painful thing came to the government’s attention, that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had a conversation with Punjab Minister Mohsin Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Ministers Taimur Jhagra. Taking a swipe at former finance minister Tarin, the federal law minister said that he [Shaukat Tarin] has crossed all limits by giving priority to politics and trying to push back the state. Not only is this against the national interest, but it also comes under the category of hypocrisy and will hurt the hearts of all the people living in Pakistan, added Nazir Tarar.

The federal law minister said that the government is also consulting the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior regarding this matter. “We have decided to conduct a forensic audit of the audio conversation”, said Tarin. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who speak against the national interests and will be dealt with iron hands.