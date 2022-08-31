Flash floods, monsoon rains kill four more in Balochistan

The PDMA said that the death toll from monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan has risen to 254.

31 August,2022 06:04 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were killed in flash floods and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 207 on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 254, including 121 men, 59 women and 73 children while 81 persons have been injured.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts of the province.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 145,936 livestock. The PDMA reported that 61,718 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 17,608 houses were completely destroyed while 44,110 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that over 1,000 km length of roads and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 200 tents, 1,730 food packets, 700 blankets, 600 tarpaulins and 200 water coolers were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Duki and Kalat during the last 24 hours.

