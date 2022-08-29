Sedition Case: 'Shahbaz Gill willing to apologize'

Pakistan Pakistan Sedition Case: 'Shahbaz Gill willing to apologize'

Gill's lawyer said that he was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology.

29 August,2022 01:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill is willing to apologize for his controversial remarks, his lawyer told a district and sessions court in Islamabad when it resumed hearing Gill’s bail plea in a sedition case on Monday.

During the hearing, Gill’s counsel said that the complainant -a city magistrate- has blamed the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.