Heavy rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Met Office has predicted more rains in the city during next 24 hours.

29 August,2022 05:32 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Monday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

The heavy rain was reported from parts of the city including Lakhmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Sanda and several other localities.

Heavy rain in Lahore inundated low-lying areas. The rain water entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rain water causing problems for the flow of traffic early morning.

Dozens of LESCO feeders also tripped due to heavy rain in the city, resulting in power outage in various areas. Almost half of the city was without electricity.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted more rains in the city during next 24 hours.

