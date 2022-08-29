UAE plane carrying relief goods for flood affectees lands in Rawalpindi

At least 15 more planes carrying relief goods will reach Pakistan in coming days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A plane carrying relief assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the flood affectees of Pakistan, landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The relief goods are being sent by the UAE leadership upon an appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The relief package included tents, food, medicines and other necessary items.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention that 15 more planes carrying relief goods will reach Pakistan in coming days on the instructions of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

