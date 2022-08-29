Highest water flow recorded in River Kabul at Nowshera, Indus River at Chashma

Indus River is in high flood at Chashma with water flow recorded around 502,000 cusecs.

29 August,2022 04:53 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Highest water flow has been recorded in River Kabul at Nowshera around 42,198 cusecs while Indus River is in high flood at Chashma with water flow recorded around 502,000 cusecs.

According to data issued by the Flood Cell, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Department on Sunday, the maximum water inflow in Terbela was 294,000 cusecs while water outflow was recorded 302,100 cusecs.

The high-water discharge was recorded in River Indus at Chashma, and Attock Khurd, in River Kabul at Warsak, Nowshera, and Adezai Brdige, and in River Shah Alam at Takhabad.

While medium discharge of water inflow reported in Indus River at Jinnah Barrage, in River Panjkora at Dir Lower, in River Swat at Khwazakhela, Chakdara, Munda Head Works, and Charssadda Road.

Similarly, the water inflow in all the rivers situated throughout the province has been recorded with medium and low levels water inflow, the report said.

