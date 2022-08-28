Azerbaijan to provide US $2 mn as flood relief aid to Pakistan

28 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Azerbaijan Permanent Representative to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada on Sunday said that under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his country would provide US$ 2 million in relief assistance to Pakistan to cope with the situation in the aftermath of recent massive floods.

Ali Alizada, who also served as Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, posted on his Twitter handle.

“By the instructions of the President, Azerbaijan will provide to Pakistan 2 million USD aid to assist in elimination of the consequences of large scale floods,” he posted.