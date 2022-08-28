Pakistan Army Aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded people in Swat

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Army Aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded people in Swat

These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care.

28 August,2022 11:58 am

SWAT (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army’s Aviation teams have rescued and evacuated 110 stranded people from Khwazakhela to Kanju Cantt in Swat.

According to the Media Wing of Pakistan Army, four special army aviation helicopters sorties flown for this purpose. These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care.

The stranded people who were struck at mountain top in Kumrat will be evacuated by army helicopters specially flown from Kanju cantt Swat as soon as the weather permits.

On the other hand, Pakistan Navy’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations are underway in flood-hit areas of Sindh.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations in the suburbs of Qamber, Bakrani, Larkana, Sanghar and Sukkur.

Pakistan Navy troops have also distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items, including medicines, to the flood affected people.