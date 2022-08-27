Safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is top priority: COAS

Pakistan Pakistan Safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is top priority: COAS

Safety and wellbeing of people of Pakistan is top priority, says COAS

27 August,2022 06:40 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says people of Pakistan are our priority and we will not spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time.

According to the ISPR, he expressed these views during his visit to flood affected areas of Balochistan on Saturday.

The Army Chief said safety and wellbeing of our country men comes first and we won t rest until each one of flood affected is not only reached but rehabilitated, no matter how much effort is required.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood affected areas.

The Army Chief directed to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity.

He also visited flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra, Lasbela and inquired about wellbeing of local people affected due to floods.

The Army Chief also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts in service of men, women and children in distress.