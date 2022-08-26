Floods sweep away Munda Headworks in Charsadaa

26 August,2022 11:57 pm

CHARSADAA (Dunya News) – The Munda Headworks on Friday collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains and worst floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After heavy rains in KP, the flood situation has become very dangerous, as the Munda Headworks near Charsadda has collapsed. In this situation, the authorities have asked the people of Charsadda to take precautionary measures.

According to details, the floods are set to worsen over the next few hours.

Flood loss estimates rise to Rs900 billion

The flood damages in the country are estimated to be more than Rs900 billion. According to the research of JS Brokerage, emerged on Friday, the floods that have occurred across the country this season have caused severe damage to life, crops and infrastructure. According to the report, the damages caused by the flood cannot be accurately estimated, but the damages will be more than Rs900 billion, which are more than the flood of 2010-11.

The country witnessed ‘more rain than ever recorded’ this season as there is delay in wheat sowing, while cotton and rice crops have been severely damaged, according to the report.

According to the report, exports will be low and imports will be high this season due to floods. It will take two to three months for the land to dry, which will delay sowing of wheat. Due to the delay in sowing of wheat, the wheat harvest will be affected and as a result wheat worth up to $1.7 billion will have to be imported.

As per report, it was said that rice worth $2.5 billion dollars was exported last year, which will not be possible this year, but cotton may have to be imported. Due to the deaths of cattle, the price of meat and the destruction of crops and gardens will increase the prices of commodities, due to which the inflation in the country will reach a new record. While the government will not be able to achieve the financial deficit target due to the increase in spending on public projects.