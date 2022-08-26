IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran in contempt of court case

Pakistan Pakistan IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran in contempt of court case

It was alleged in the notice that the former prime minister tried to obstruct justice by his speech.

26 August,2022 03:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of court case.

It was stated in the notice that Imran’s threatening remarks against a female judge at a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park amounted to contempt. “Therefore, you appear before the IHC bench on August 31, 2022 and explain as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against you,” the notice read.

It was further stated in the notice that the reason why the PTI chairman made threatening and insulting remarks against the judge because he wanted to get the verdict of his choice in the case which was sub judice at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It was alleged in the notice that by making the objectionable speech, the former prime minister tried to obstruct justice.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday approved an interim bail of Imran Khan and directed the authorities not to arrest him until September 1.

Imran Khan appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad and filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in a case of hurling threats at police officers and a lady judge.

The former premier adopted in his petition that the police registered an anti-terrorism case against him out of vengeance, demanding that the court accept his request for pre-arrest bail.

It is to be noted here that an anti-terrorism case had been registered against Imran Khan at Margalla police station in Islamabad after he threatened the Islamabad police officers and a lady judge at a public rally.