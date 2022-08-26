Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

However, few heavy falls are also likely in north Punjab, KP and other parts of the country.

26 August,2022 09:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north and east Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, few heavy falls are also likely in north Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north and east Balochistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-four degree centigrade, Murree seventeen, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh twelve and Anantnag eighteen degree centigrade.