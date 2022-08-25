Rana Sanaullah booked for threatening judiciary, govt officials

Pakistan Pakistan Rana Sanaullah booked for threatening judiciary, govt officials

Rana Sanaullah booked for threatening judiciary, govt officials

25 August,2022 07:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said on Thursday that a case has been registered against Minister for Interior and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

In his latest Tweet, the provincial minister said that the First Information Report (FIR) has been launched against the federal minister for threatening honorable judiciary and government officials in Gujarat’s Industrial Area.

He further said that the charges framed in the FIR are serious and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

— Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) August 25, 2022

Moonis Elahi

On the other hand, former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi while reacting to the FIR lodged against the PML-N leader said that he [Rana Sanaullah] will be arrested soon.

The PML-Q leader said that as the federal government is making false cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the masses have made a true case against Rana Sanaullah.

— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) August 25, 2022

Imran Khan booked

Earlier, The cricketing icon-turned-politician has faced mounting legal challenges over the last few days. The last week saw multiple cases filed against him, including one under anti-terrorism laws for “threatening” senior police officials and a female judge, as well as contempt of court and unlawful assembly.

The former PM was charged with threatening current government officials and a judge Sunday after he criticized the individuals at one of the large, boisterous rallies he has held since he was ousted as prime minister in April in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. The rallies are attended by thousands of supporters and feature fiery speeches by him denouncing Pakistan’s current government as corrupt and a puppet of foreign powers.

“Is this a banana republic? Is there any law here?” Khan said in brief remarks after exiting the court. “Those who are making these decisions, I want to tell them, you better think about what’s good for our country.”

The government is “afraid of the rising popularity of our party, and that’s why there are cases like this,” he continued. “But they are making a joke of this country.”