Floods wreak havoc across country, affectees still awaiting help

Pakistan Pakistan Floods wreak havoc across country, affectees still awaiting help

Flood have claimed over 900 lives in the country.

25 August,2022 02:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Record monsoon rains and following floods have wreaked havoc in several parts of the country as infrastructure is in tatters and affectees still await help.

In Hyderabad, communications structure has been badly affected by floods, thousands lost their homes to floods and as per reports several families are still waiting for tents and rations.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank, flash floods claimed life a woman and a minor while several settlements were submerged in the flood water. Educational institutors of the district has been closed as residents are still without electricity, internet and mobile networks.

In DI Khan’s Paroa area people have been forced to abandon their homes as flood water entered the area.

In Punjab’s Rajanpur, starving flood affectees are still awaiting government help as their houses are still inundated by the flood water.

On the other hand, new monsoon system has entered Balochistan as the province is already struggling to restore land routes between different cities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and other armed forces are facilitating civil administration in rescue and relief operations.