Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

25 August,2022 12:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower and isolated heavy fall is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh sixteen, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade.