Two more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,931 in the province on Wednesday.

25 August,2022 04:24 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,931 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,608,086 people were screened for the virus till August 24 (Wednesday), out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,522 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

