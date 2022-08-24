‘Announce elections before my final call,’ Imran Khan warns govt

24 August,2022 06:55 pm

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Wednesday warned the incumbent government saying that announce elections before his final call.

Addressing a public rally in Haripur, the former PM said that PTI never criticizes institutions, adding that PTI has only one goal to save the masses’ lives from the “Imported government” and to hold clean and transparent elections in the country. “Clean and transparent elections will bring stability to the country because the nation does not trust them, without early elections there will be no stability in the country,” Imran said.

“You all have to be ready when I give the call, I tell the imported government announce the elections before my final call. People will decide who will lead the country,” the PTI chairman warned.

Imran Khan said that Pakistanis are in a lot of trouble, adding that he has also directed the Punjab government to help flood-hit families. “Shehbaz Sharif instead of going to Qatar, help the people, no one gives you money because everyone knows you and your brother are thieves,” he took a dig at PM Shehbaz.

While reacting to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, the former PM said that Gill was tortured brutally and also sexually abused in police custody, adding that PTI will never leave all the involved people who tortured Shahbaz Gill.