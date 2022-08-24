Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in several parts of the country.

24 August,2022 10:28 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Sindh, Northeast and Eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North /South Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Baramula.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is likely to prevail in Jammu and Leh while cloudy weather with chances of intermittent rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pulwama and Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian seventeen, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.