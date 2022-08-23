Rain-wind-thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Rain-wind-thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab.

23 August,2022 09:22 am

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, East Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is also likely to prevail in Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Shopian and Anantnag fifteen, Pulwama and Baramulla sixteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh thirteen degree centigrade.