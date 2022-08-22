Rain-thundershower expected in most parts of country

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab during the period.

22 August,2022 09:54 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south/northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta and Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy/ chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely to prevail in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fifteen and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.