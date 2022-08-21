PTI's Mahmood Moulvi wins NA-245 by-election

21 August,2022 11:39 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mahmood Moulvi won the by-election for the National Assembly seat NA-245 Karachi’s constituency by defeating Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) contestant Moeed Anwar on Sunday.

Mahmood Moulvi secured 29,475 votes, Moeed Anwar 13,193 votes and TLP’s Muhammed Ahmed Raza secured 9,836 votes, according to form 47 issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Sattar as an independent candidate bagged 3,479 votes.



Citizens cast their vote to pick their representative for the seat that was vacated by PTI’s late Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break and was held peacefully as no unpleasant incident occurred anywhere in the constituency.

Five major candidates - MQM-P’s Mueed Anwar, PTI’s Mahmood Moulvi, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Syed Hafeezud Din, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Muhammed Ahmed Raza and MQM Bahali Committee’s Farooq Sattar were in the run.

A total of 263 polling stations were established for the by-election. Of them, 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

