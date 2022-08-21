Take Shahbaz Gill to court if he did wrong: Imran Khan

21 August,2022 10:30 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday said the way Shahbaz Gill was tortured is condemnable, adding that if he did something wrong take him to court.



Addressing a PTI rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, the PTI chairman said that the country is currently under a corrupt regime, adding that a society that has separate laws for the rich and the poor cannot progress until the nation gets real freedom. The early and transparent election is the only way to get the country out of the quagmire of problems, he added.

The former PM added that he was going to make an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, he did not want our people to sacrifice in the American war, and he was going to get petrol and diesel from Russia at a 30 to 40 per cent lower price.

“There is a campaign going on against me, the purpose of the campaign is to stop the nation from real freedom because one of the goals of the current government is not to liberate the nation, the real freedom movement. I have started, my only goal is to make the nation truly free,” Imran Khan said.



