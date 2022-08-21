Pak-US partnership to serve interests of peace, security & stability: Masood

21 August,2022 05:12 pm

UNITED STATES (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that a strong Pak-US partnership will serve interests of peace, security and stability of the region and across the World.



He said this during a meeting with retired US General David H. Petraeus in Washington.



The Ambassador thanked David H. Petraeus for his contributions towards strengthening Pak-US relations. He said that he looks forward to working with him to promote Pak-US economic ties.



General David Petraeus has been commanding NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and U.S. Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) during 2010-11. He had also served as Director CIA.