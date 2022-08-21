Why govt avoiding inquiry if Gill not tortured, asks Fawad Ch

Pakistan Pakistan Why govt avoiding inquiry if Gill not tortured, asks Fawad Ch

Fawad demanded independent inquiry board to investigate the matter.

21 August,2022 02:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked why Federal government is avoiding inquiry of the matter if Shahbaz Gill was not tortured.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader and former Information and Broadcasting minister demanded independent inquiry board to investigate the matter.

The PTI leader also clarified that announcing legal action against someone is not a threat and claimed that government is scared of Imran Khan’s rallies.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that it is unfortunate for the country that Rana Sanaullah is the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan rejected allegations of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against dignity of a man and a violation of constitution.

The Minister said story of torture on Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from original matter.

He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

The Minister said Shahbaz Gill was produced before judicial magistrate within twenty four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture. He said on 11th of this month medical board did not indicated any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

He said a campaign against martyrs of Lasbela was run by PTI on the behest of Imran Khan.