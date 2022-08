Imran announces to file cases against Nawaz, Fazl, Rana and IG Islamabad

20 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party is going to file cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, IG Islamabad and female judge.