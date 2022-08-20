FM Bilawal to embark on official tour of European countries from Monday

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal to embark on official tour of European countries from Monday

FM Bilawal to embark on official tour of European countries from Monday

20 August,2022 07:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go on an official visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway on Monday (Aug 22).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), apart from strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, these visits will further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and share perspectives on regional and global issues and will provide an important opportunity.

Apart from meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister will also interact with the media.

The focus of the visit will be on deepening and broadening Pakistan’s economic ties with these major export destinations and identifying more opportunities for people of the country.

The Foreign Minister is also due to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, which focuses on the government’s priority area, Climate Change Cooperation.

FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has long-standing multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, adding that these countries are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan.

