Imran says opponents cannot disqualify him

20 August,2022 05:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday challenged the coalition government saying that his opponents cannot disqualify him.

Talking to journalists, the former prime minister further said that his party is not making any deal with anyone else, adding that now everyone has come to know that the people of the country are standing with PTI. Imran claimed that if he wants to shut down Islamabad, he can do it easily, but with the support of the public, his party has a huge responsibility.

Imran Khan said that the aim of the PTI ruling the Punjab government was to hold early elections and remove Hamza Shahbaz from the post of Chief Minister. The PTI chairman said that the country may face economic losses, so there is a need to take decisions with deep thought.

Imran further said, what Shahbaz Gill has said, the judges of the Asghar Khan case also made the same remarks. He claimed that when his government wanted to change the police officers in Punjab, he received messages that his government could not change the officers.

The former prime minister claimed that the PTI leadership was deliberately targeted in the negative propoganda related to the martyrs of helicopter crash.

The former prime minister said, “I never ordered to shut down any channel and never asked to harass any journalist. He also said that during his tenure, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) never arrested anyone on his orders.

