Islamabad police rubbish reports over torture on Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad police rubbish reports over torture on Shahbaz Gill

Islamabad police rubbish reports over torture on Shahbaz Gill

20 August,2022 06:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The police of the federal capital on Saturday rubbished the reports of torture on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, terming as false .

In a statement issued by the Islamabad Police on the social networking site Twitter, it has been stated that the reports of violence against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill are completely rejected. Islamabad Police has said that on the order of the court, the work on the preliminary report regarding the violence has started and the statements are being evaluated.

The statement said the police work to restore law and order, adding that the action will be taken against those defaming the police as an institution.

Urging the people to not take part of any false campaign without verification, the police further said that if anyone has any evidence, they can provide it to the Islamabad police.



