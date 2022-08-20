Firdous Ashiq offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Pakistan Pakistan Firdous Ashiq offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

Officials offload the politician from Dubai bound flight.

20 August,2022 12:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday was barred from traveling to Dubai, Dunya News reported.

According to sources privy with the development, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials offload the politician from Dubai bound flight.

As per officials, Firdous Ashiq Awan received visa on blue passport while her visa was renewed on green passport.