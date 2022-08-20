Met Office forecasts more rains in country

Pakistan Pakistan Met Office forecasts more rains in country

Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country.

20 August,2022 10:31 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted more rain with wind and thundershower is expected in north and south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Met Office informed that a low pressure (LPA) over upper Sindh is likely to weaken during next 12 hours; however, another low pressure (LPA) area is likely to approach Sindh from 23rd August due to which weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in northeastern parts of Balochistan from till 22nd August while, in Sindh on 20th August with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 20th to 23rd August with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on 23rd and 24th August.

The met office has warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Heavy Rains may also generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on 23rd and 24th August.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on 20th and from 22nd to 24th August.

Heavy Rains may also generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faislabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan on 21st and 22nd August.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 21st and 22nd August.

The office also warned that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

The PMD has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.