ECP summons PTI top brass over contemptuous remarks against CEC

19 August,2022 09:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including PTI supremo Imran Khan for passing inappropriate remarks and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

According to the statement issued by the ECP spokesperson, notices were sent to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary, and they have been directed to appear before the ECP on August 30.



The content of the notices stated that Khan used "insulting and indecent language" against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in his rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 8.



“You have used contemptuous remarks and levelled baseless allegations against the CEC,” the notice sent to Imran Khan read.



The statement stated that “you [PTI leaders] are put on notice to appear in person through counsel on August 30, 2022 at 10am before the Election Commission along with your written reply to explain your position, in Election Commission Secretariat, G5/2, Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad,” the notices sent to the three leaders read.”