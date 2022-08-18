Imran confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz

18 August,2022 10:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s today’s address at a seminar in Islamabad said Imran Niazi was confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games and insulting intelligence of people through deceitful speech.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “This is what self-righteousness does to you: you consider yourself holy & above reproach despite flawed conduct in office. You confuse people by distorting facts. You play mind games & insult their intelligence through deceitful ways. Niazi’s speech today was nothing but this.

FIA should arrest Imran Khan like PML-N leaders on mere allegations: Marriyum

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a press conference said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should arrest Imran Khan like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders who were apprehended based on mere accusations.

“If the FIA can arrest Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others based on allegations, then why Imran Khan, who used the prohibited funding against the national interest, should be let scot-free,” she said while addressing a news conference.

Marriyum said a person (Imran Khan), who refused to appear before the FIA in connection with the prohibited funding, should be in jail.

She also asked all those, who had opened fake accounts for receiving the prohibited funding, to appear before the FIA, otherwise, they should be ready for strict action.

The prohibited funding case, she said, would be taken to its logical end and its all details would be made public so that the people should know how Imran Khan had misled them through “lies and deception”.

“The probe in the PTI’s prohibited funding is underway and the FIA has unearthed a big account, whose details will be shared with the public tomorrow,” she remarked.

The minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan had declared the PTI a foreign-aided party as it used some 351 accounts for receiving the prohibited funding.

She alleged that Imran Khan also used the funds, collected from abroad in the name of Shaukat Khanam Hospital and flood victims, for creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

The oppression of Imran Khan against the media was also highlighted by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association and the International Watchdog, she added.

The minister said a person (Imran), who was declared the “Predator for Press Freedom”, had no right to lecture others on media freedom and freedom of expression. Imran Khan enacted the black law to curtail media freedom.

It was Imran Khan’s tenure when the PTI’s trolls, its rented spokespersons and even the then information minister campaigned against the media, she said, adding Mattiullah Jan was abducted, Absar Alam shot at, Nusrat Javed attacked, malicious drives launched against Asma Shirazi and Ghareeda Farooqi on the social media, and news programmes of Amber Shamsi, Talat Hussain, Dr Danish, Najam Sethi and Hamid Mir have off aired on his (Imran) directives.

The media persons, she stressed, would have to decide whether such a person (Imran) should be supported or invited to a seminar on press freedom.



The minister said Imran Khan had stated that he did not have any fear of the media, but his actions during the four-year rule completely negated his claims.



She said Imran Khan did all in his power to oppress his political opponents, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif who were kept in death cells and denied medical treatment and hygienic food.



Imran Khan created a hurdle in the grant of parole to Nawaz Sharif when his wife died, while his spokespersons ridiculed the ailment of his wife, she said, recalling how Shahbaz Gill parroted lies when Kalsoom Nawaz was in the hospital.



She said Imran Khan locked up Rana Sanaullah in a small cell where cockroaches and ants were released.



Marriyum said Imran Khan blackmailed the then NAB chairman through a video clip to force him to lodge corruption cases against the PML-N leadership. “He used all the state power to prove them (PML-N leaders) corrupt, but not a single evidence could be produced in the court.”



She asked Imran Khan why he had failed to prove the corruption of even a single penny against the PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others despite having all the powers. “He got closed all the inquires initiated against him and his party leaders by blackmailing the then NAB chairman, but failed to prove a single case against the PML-N leadership.”



The minister said the nation had to understand how Imran Khan misled the nation on his corruption in different scandals including Malam Jabba, BRT Peshawar and others.

She said he did not even spare the Tosha Khana, which he had plundered mercilessly and sold its gifts after revising its policy. He even said that he forgot to declare those gifts in his asset declaration statement.



As regards Shehbaz Gill’s arrest, she said he was nabbed by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police for giving a seditious statement on a private channel. Imran Khan even tried to influence the Inspector General Prisons of Punjab to shift Gill from Adiala Jail to a hospital in Rawalpindi.



He tried to pit the police of one province against the other, she added.



She said Imran Khan had stopped building a narrative over the regime change conspiracy as his party had been exposed after hiring the services of a private firm in the United States for its image building.

To a query, she said the FIA was probing the illegal award of the contract to the ARY Sports Channel by the former information minister of PTI.



