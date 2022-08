Imran Khan asks 'neutrals' to review policies

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan asks 'neutrals' to review policies

Imran Khan asks 'neutrals' to review policies

18 August,2022 07:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday urged the ‘neutrals’ to review their policies and said that sometimes the decisions taken behind the doors don’t turn out to be right.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that he wanted to ask the neutrals if they know where the country is heading.

Watch speech here: