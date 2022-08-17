PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested after court rejects bail plea

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested after court rejects bail plea

The court after hearing arguments from both sides rejected bail of the PTI leader.

17 August,2022 01:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by an anti-encroachment team after the court cancelled his bail.

According to details, the government agency has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh of illegally occupying government land.

The officials told the court that Sheikh was sent 12 notices but he did not appear before the agency to record his statement.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides rejected bail of the PTI leader.