Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

17 August,2022 10:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind with thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, east Balochistan, southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh fourteen, Pulwama eighteen and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.