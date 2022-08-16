ECP de-notifies PTI MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro

Pakistan Pakistan ECP de-notifies PTI MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro

Soomro was elected from NA-196, Jacobabad as an MNA on PTI ticket in 2018 general elections.

16 August,2022 04:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Mian Soomro as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Last week, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had declared the seat of Muhammad Mian Soomro as vacant due to his forty days consecutive absence without seeking leave from the Lower House of the Parliament.

Veteran politician Soomro was elected from NA-196, Jacobabad as an MNA on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket in 2018 general elections.

