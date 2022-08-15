Court seeks arguments over Shahbaz Gill's bail plea

15 August,2022 04:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A local court of Islamabad sought arguments over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s plea for bail on Monday, while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices on the petition for Shahbaz Gill’s further physical remand.

Islamabad District Court held hearing on Shahbaz Gill’s plea for bail in the case of provocation against state institutions. The Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry directed the parties to submit arguments on the matter.

On the other hand, a hearing was also held in the IHC on the petition for Shahbaz Gill’s further physical remand in the case for provoking to rebel. Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon and Investigating Officer appeared before the High Court.

Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon said that Shahbaz Gill gave a statement on TV channel, on which the government took serious notice and registered a case against him. He underscored that the PTI leader targeted the Institutions in his statement.

The court remarked that the fact that one of the petitioner’s review appeals has already been dismissed and secondly the physical remand is over.

The court further questioned if the further physical remand of the accused is necessary? What do they have to do in further physical remand?

On the inquiry of the court, lawyer Rizwan Abbasi referred to the decisions of various courts related to physical remand.

Furthermore, Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon told the court that the laptop, various devices have not been found from the accused and they have to be recovered.

The court issued notice to Shahbaz Gill and adjourned the further hearing of the case till tomorrow (Tuesday).

