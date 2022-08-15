Sh Rashid wants PM to announce polls, let people choose

15 August,2022 03:35 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should announce the date of elections and let the people choose who they want.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that Shehbaz Sharif should make a Charter of Democracy instead of a Charter of Economy.

He challenged the political opponents and said the nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is an excuse to run away.

Whether the cowardly Nawaz Sharif returns homeland or not, or is qualified or remains disqualified, it does not matter anymore.

Rashid said that if the political conflict increases, the politicians will also be on the target. "The delay in the election will be the death of democracy," he added.

