Pakistan Pakistan Independence Day celebrated at High Commission in Delhi

High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated the 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

15 August,2022 03:56 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor.

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns. Officers and staff of the High Commission, along with their families, were present on this auspicious occasion.

Special messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 75th Anniversary of independence were read out to the audience. Subsequently, in his remarks, Aftab Hasan Khan, congratulated Pakistani nationals on the auspicious occasion, and underscored that freedom is a great and invaluable blessing for any nation.

He paid homage to the father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other great leaders of the freedom movement who had led a historic struggle for the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the sub continent. He highlighted that today Pakistan was a proud nation on the path of development and prosperity.

“Pakistan has a vibrant and dynamic population which is playing a pivotal role in the country’s progress. Standing shoulder to shoulder with them are our valiant armed forces who have remained at the forefront for the security of our motherland,” he underscored.

“The last 75 years are a testimony to the fact that Pakistan has achieved tremendous progress and success in all spheres of life even in the face of grave challenges. Pakistan will continue to play its responsible role for peace, stability, and development in the region and the World,” he added.

The students of Pakistan High Commission School gave a performance on national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

