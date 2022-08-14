Charter of economy a 'stupid idea', says Fawad Chaudhry

14 August,2022 09:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary on Sunday while reacting to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal for a charter of the economy said that it is a stupid idea.



Taking to Twitter, Fawad penned that "This charter economy is a silly idea. Political parties only join heads to develop a political framework. Having a unanimous economic framework is only found in communist systems.”



“The refusal of the head of the imported government Shehbaz Sharif to hold elections is a reflection of his desire to cling to power in any case,” he added.



In another of his Tweet, the PTI leader said that no sane person could support the disastrous economic policies of the “Crime Minister’s government.”

