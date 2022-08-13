Nation celebrates Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee with great zeal, fervor today

13 August,2022 11:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day with solemnity and grandeur today (Sunday) and resolves to make Pakistan an economically strong country.

Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp across the country. The flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the provincial, divisional and district headquarters levels across the country.

The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21 in the provincial capitals. At the beginning of the day, special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, unity and prosperity in the country.

Stalls selling flags, badges, stickers and flag clothes for adults and children have been set up in all cities of the country.

National flags will be hoisted on various government buildings while major government and private buildings are decorated with colorful lights.